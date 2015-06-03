Chile v El Salvador: Sampaoli's men search for form

Chile finalise their Copa America preparations looking to return to winning form with a clash against El Salvador on Friday.

Jorge Sampaoli's men had been in decent form post-World Cup, only to suffer losses in three of their past four friendlies.

A 2-1 loss to Uruguay late last year was followed by a win over United States, before defeats at the hands of Iran (2-0) and Brazil (1-0) in March.

Sampaoli played a largely unproven side against Iran as Chile prepared for the Brazil clash, but they were still beaten by the five-time world champions.

Expect a return to winning ways when Chile host El Salvador at the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar.

The Copa hosts are likely to field a strong side with their tournament opener, against Ecuador on June 11, not far away.

Alexis Sanchez has enjoyed a fine season with Arsenal and will be the key man for Sampaoli's men.

The talent-filled squad also includes the likes of Mauricio Isla, Jorge Valdivia and Charles Aranguiz.

However, they are without midfielder Arturo Vidal as he prepares for Juventus' UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in Berlin on Saturday.

Like Chile, El Salvador are in poor form.

Albert Roca's men have won just one of their past eight matches, including being winless in their three encounters in 2015.

El Salvador went down 2-0 to Honduras on Sunday despite playing against 10 men for over a half.

Mario Martinez and Anthony Lozano had netted before the latter was sent off in the 38th minute, but El Salvador were unable to find even one goal.

Fredrikstad striker Rafael Burgos (12 international goals) is the leading goalscorer in Roca's squad.

Chile will be eager to find some form ahead of their home Copa, and they should be too good for El Salvador.