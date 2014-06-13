Chile wait on Vidal ahead of Australia opener

Vidal underwent minor knee surgery at the start of May and is expected to miss Chile's FIFA World Cup opener on Friday.

But the Juventus man's importance in midfield means coach Jorge Sampaoli is willing to wait for the 27-year-old.

"We will decide in the coming hours whether Arturo Vidal will play or not," Sampaoli told a news conference on Thursday.

"He has had a difficult preparation with an injury but after working with the physio, he has a chance now to play because of his character and courage.

"Otherwise he would not have come with the squad with that kind of injury. So, I hope he will be fit to play tomorrow."

After their clash against Australia, Chile face giants Spain and the Netherlands in a tough Group B.

Sampaoli said he believes his team's recent form suggests they can be competitive against the 2010 World Cup finalists.

"To be honest we have a difficult group," he said.

"We are going face teams with a lot history, but we are working to be tough opponents for them.

"I guess if we play as well as we have in the last games, we can compete with Spain and the Netherlands."