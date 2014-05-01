Chile Wrap: Palestino edge closer to final

With a place in the 2014 Copa Sudamericana on the line, Palestino made the perfect start to their semi-final tie.

Renato Ramos' 49th-minute goal was all they needed to win at Cobreloa's Estadio Regional Calvo y Bascunan.

In the other semi-final, Cobresal were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Universidad Concepcion.

Emiliano Astorga's Palestino are well-placed heading into the second leg thanks to Ramos' goal in Antofagasta.

The second legs of both ties will be played on Sunday.