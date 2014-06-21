Chile's Carmona keen to avoid Brazil next

With Brazil likely to top Group A, the FIFA World Cup hosts would face either Chile or the Netherlands depending on the result of their clash on Monday.

Holding a superior goal difference to Chile, the Dutch only need a draw in Sao Paulo to finish top of Group B.

Carmona, 27, said Jorge Sampaoli's men preferred to meet one of Mexico or Croatia in the next round.

"I think the target now is to win the group and after that we will see which team we will face," he said.

Carmona added: "We would like to get Brazil out of our backs but our focus is to go match by match."

With eight goals, the Netherlands are equal with France for most goals at the World Cup so far – with three more than Chile.

Carmona is wary of the Dutch attack, even though they will be without star striker Robin van Persie due to suspension.

"We are proud of what we are doing. Holland are dangerous up front but we are working to face them," he said.