Chilwell in the mix for Foxes

Leicester have a fully-fit squad to choose from against Tottenham on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell was absent from training on Thursday as he underwent a recovery session indoors, but the England full-back will be available for selection.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has the likes of Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez and Wes Morgan to call on should he wish to make any changes to his starting line-up.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to recall Serge Aurier, Danny Rose and Son Heung-min for the trip to the east midlands.

The full-backs were left in England ahead of Spurs’ Champions League Group B opener at Olympiacos while Son was only introduced with 17 minutes left.

Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso remains out for the foreseeable future with a hip injury, though, and Ryan Sessegnon continues to struggle with a hamstring problem. Juan Foyth appears to be close to a return after suffering an ankle issue in pre-season, although this match will come too soon for the defender.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen, Skipp, Son, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Parrott, Ndombele, Walker-Peters.