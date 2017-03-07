Chinese PE teacher breaks keepy-uppy world record

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tries to criticise N'Golo Kante, bursts out laughing Video: Blink and you'll miss it... Chelsea's Eden Hazard pulls off pass with his back against West Ham

Zhili, who teaches at Wenquan No.2 Middle School in Beijing, was able to complete an eye-watering 25,519 kick-ups to secure the record.

The attempt took place in Zibo, with an official adjudicator from the Guinness World Records' branch in China on hand to ensure everything was above board.

Zhili somehow managed to keep the ball in the air with his thigh for four hours and 19 seconds, and deservedly receives a place in the record books for his achievement.

Still: imagine being that adjudicator...

