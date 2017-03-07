Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tries to criticise N'Golo Kante, bursts out laughing

Kante put in yet another dominant midfield performance in Monday night's 2-1 win at the London Stadium as Chelsea re-established their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The France international made 50 passes, with only five not completed, as well as making the most tackles and winning possession more times than anyone in the Chelsea side.

After the game, Conte smiled and said: "He made five mistakes. He has to improve in this. He has to improve."

Conte then burst out laughing before continuing: "I am joking. But I have to find one situation to tell him to improve. He's playing really well.

"He has great stamina, great quality and we are working to improve that quality. I'm pleased for him, but all my players performed very well."

