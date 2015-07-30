Chiriches joins Napoli from Spurs

Napoli have signed Romanian defender Vlad Chiriches from Tottenham in a deal thought to be worth £4.5 million.

The 25-year-old international was the subject of interest from Roma and Fiorentina, but Napoli have won the race for his signature after he passed a medical at the San Paolo.

The transfer brings to an end Chiriches’ torrid spell in north London, which yielded only 24 starts in the Premier League after a £6.8 million move from Steaua Bucharest in 2013.

Chiriches made just 10 appearances in the league for Tottenham last season, and was notably sent off in the club’s 3-0 defeat at Stoke City, compounding the disappointment of fans who had high expectations for the defender when he arrived at the club.

Tottenham’s summer signing Toby Alderweireld is expected to be first choice for Chiriches’ preferred position of centre-back, alongside fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen.