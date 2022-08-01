Chloe Kelly's iconic Lionesses goal: The real reason England women's hero celebrated with her shirt off

Chloe Kelly's Women's Euro 2022 winner has gone down in history already – and so has the celebration.

The substitute scored her first-ever international goal deep in the second half of extra-time after a goalmouth scramble, reacting instinctively to prod home the ball before whipping her shirt off and celebrating with her teammates.

Comparisons were drawn to US legend, Brandi Chastain, who pulled off a similar celebration in 1999 when she won the World Cup with her nation.

“I see you,” Chastain said to Kelly on Twitter in response. “Well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

But it turns out that actually, the celebration wasn't a nod to Chastain after all.

Kelly, a huge QPR fan was inspired by another goalscorer: Bobby Zamora.

Aged 16, the England hero watched Zamora score in the final minute against Derby County in 2014 to send QPR to the Premier League. So when Kelly scored the winner at Wembley, she re-enacted the moment for herself.

“I was here on crutches that day supporting Bobby Zamora, and I told my family [before the match] there’s going to be a Bobby Zamora moment today,” she said after the game.

“And there was. I don’t feel the pressure, honestly, since my injury, I don’t think I fear anything, I just embrace every moment because you never know when that can be taken away from you.”