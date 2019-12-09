Chris Wilder says fans are furious with VAR

Chris Wilder believes fans are not happy with VAR after the technology was brought into question again during Sheffield United’s 2-1 win at Norwich.

The Blades boss had said on Thursday – following his side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle – that VAR “sucked the life” out of him and he was again critical of its impact after the game at Carrow Road.

Alexander Tettey put Norwich ahead but United dominated in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession to take the lead through Enda Stevens and George Baldock.

Chris Basham’s red card was overruled and there was a lengthy delay eventually denying United a third goal, much to the displeasure of both sets of fans, who took to chanting: “It’s not football any more.”

After his side’s victory, which saw Sheffield United maintain their unbeaten away record in the Premier League this season, Wilder expressed his issues with VAR.

“It’s just everything that’s getting checked, and momentum is a big thing as well,” said the United manager.

“We had huge momentum when we were on top in the second half and Basham’s gone driving into the box, and that sort of thing is gone straight away (with the intervention of VAR).

“I think the top and bottom of it is, regarding what view I’ve got (on a monitor) or the pundits have got, or players have got, it’s 28,000, 29,000 people singing the same song and they’re the stakeholders.

“They’re the ones – as I said on Thursday night – they’re the ones buying the packages, they’re the ones that buy the season tickets, buy the shirts, travel to away games and support their team, and they’re not having it.”

Norwich manager Daniel Farke claimed his side have been at the wrong end of the majority of VAR decisions so far this season, and questioned the decision to keep United’s Basham on the pitch.

The Canaries boss said: “If it was a 100 per cent clear and obvious mistake of the referee and a huge mistake of the referee and it was not a red card then we have to accept this.

“My feeling from the sideline was it was not a clear and obvious 100 per cent huge mistake from the referee and, for that to be there with an overturned red card, I’m not too sure.”

Farke added: “I want to be self-critical and speak about our mistakes because I do not expect that any VAR decision will go our direction during this season, at least in the first 16 games, it’s not possible to get the decision for us.”