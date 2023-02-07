Christian Atsu 'receiving treatment' after being successfully rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble

Former Newcastle United forward Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of a building which collapsed during the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, the Ghana Football Association and his club, Hatayspor, have confirmed.

Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning, followed by a second measuring 7.5, Atsu was reportedly missing along with Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut.

Atsu has since been pulled from the rubble with injuries, but is receiving treatment in hospital, the Ghana Football Association confirmed.

The Ghanaian Football Association tweeted: "We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let's continue to pray for Christian."

While Atsu has been rescued, there is no confirmation on Savut's situation.

Hatayspor vice-president, Mustafa Özat, also told Turkish radio station, Radyo Gol: "Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries.

"Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

Indeed, Hatay is one of the areas closest to the epicentre of the earthquakes, and the home city of Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Just hours before the devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 5,000 people, Atsu scored a 90th minute winning free-kick against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

The 31-year-old joined the Turkish side at the beginning of the season, following a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Raed. Atsu most notably played 121 times in all competitions across five seasons for Newcastle United.

He joined Chelsea in 2013 but failed to make an appearance for the club, before loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle, among others.

Everton, one of Atsu’s former clubs, responded to the good news about him on social media, tweeting (opens in new tab): “We are relieved to hear Christian Atsu has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”