Tottenham have decided the minimum price they are willing to sell Christian Eriksen for this summer

Tottenham are willing to sell Christian Eriksen before September 2 if they receive an offer of £50m, write the Daily Mail.

Although the English transfer closed before the start of the Premier League season, European clubs have until early next month to complete their summer business.

Eriksen is out of contract next June and does not appear to have any intention of signing fresh terms with the north Londoners.

Spurs do not want to sell the Denmark international on the cheap, but they would also prefer not to lose him for nothing next summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy is therefore willing to sanction Eriksen's departure if he is offered £50m in the next nine days.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have all been tracking the former Ajax man, who favours a move to Spain.

