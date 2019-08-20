There are only three clubs in the world Christian Eriksen is interested in joining

Christian Eriksen is only interested in joining one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus, according to ESPN.

The Tottenham playmaker turned down a potential move to Manchester United before the English transfer window closed earlier this month.

European clubs have until September 2 to complete their summer business, but Eriksen will not consider a transfer to any clubs other than Barcelona, Madrid or Juventus.

The Denmark international is out of contract next summer and Tottenham could be open to a sale in the coming weeks.

Alternatively, foreign sides will be able to negotiate directly with the former Ajax man in January.

Eriksen made his first start of the season in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

