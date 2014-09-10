Christodoulou: Cyprus can build on Bosnia win

In a remarkable result, Demetris Christofi scored twice to cancel out Vedad Ibisevic's opener as visiting Cyprus upstaged Bosnia in their opening Euro 2016 Group B qualifier in Zenica.

Bosnia had the chance to earn a share of the spoils with one minute remaining after Edin Dzeko was fouled inside the area but Cyprus goalkeeper Antonis Georgallides dramatically saved Miralem Pjanic's spot-kick.

After Ibisevic headed Bosnia in front in the sixth minute, Christofi took centre stage with a 45th-minute equaliser before sealing the points with 17 minutes remaining as Cyprus ended their scoreless run.

Cyprus had not scored a goal in 926 minutes of football - a run of nine games.

Speaking post-game, an elated Christodoulou said anything is possible if Cyprus can replicate Tuesday's display in future.

"Whatever I say about the players and their performance will be too little. The boys have been doing themselves an injustice all this time," said Christodoulou.

"Whatever happens in our group, we remain outsiders. We will see what happens game by game. We played a tough team in a hostile venue, but the players were not affected despite going behind.

"We created chances to score even more goals. Bosnia also had their opportunities and we needed some luck, but we deserved the three points."

Christodoulou added: "Now is the time for fans to come and embrace the team because we have a tough game against Israel. These players and this team are on the right track but we need our fans to push us on.

"This is a massive win but we need to take each game at a time. We are the outsiders but if we continue to play like this then we can achieve more. We would love the fans to come and welcome us at the airport. That would give us great joy."

Meanwhile, Cyprus captain Constantinos Makrides was remaining grounded with games against Israel and Wales in October.

"This was a big win and all the players worked hard. Congratulations to everyone in the team and coaching staff," he said.

"We now look ahead. Bosnia are a great side and they pressured us with their quality and fans. We were a bit nervous in the beginning but we believed more in the second half.

"Our equaliser helped us mentally. It's always good to start with a win but our feet are on the ground."