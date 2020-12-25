Christopher Jullien: Celtic gaining in confidence with more victories

Christopher Jullien regaled the simplicity of football as he looked forward to Celtic’s resurgence continuing at Hamilton.

The Parkhead club appear to have emerged from a poor run of form which brought just two wins in 12 and some fans baying for managerial change.

The 2-0 home win over Ross County on Wednesday night was fuss-free and made it four wins in a row for Neil Lennon’s side, albeit their William Hill Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts on Sunday was through a penalty shoot-out.

Celtic remain 16 points behind Rangers at the top of the table with three games in hand and, ahead of the Boxing Day game against Accies, Jullien claimed the Celtic squad was flourishing with each win.

The 27-year-old French defender said: “The more you win games, the more the confidence comes. It is something I have learned.

“Football is simple. A lot of football is played with the mind, with the brain and when everyone on the field is on the same page, when we are all thinking positive and not negative, it is simple, you just play the basics.

“We know the quality that we have so football just becomes more simple.

“We know the season is really important

“Every team has bad moments. It was a bad month. I remember last year at the end of December was difficult too, we lost a big game but we bounced back.

“There are bad moments but you learn and I think that after bad things always good things coming. I am really excited about what happens next.”

Second-bottom Accies will be without 10 players through either injury or Covid-19 issues and lost 5-1 at Celtic Park at the start of the season.

Jullien is taking nothing for granted but is keen to get back in action again.

The former Toulouse player said: “It is going to be difficult for sure but we are going to respect the opponent and try our best.

“But there is definitely a confidence in the team, the runs we made against Ross County, the quality football that we played, it is good for the next game and I can’t wait to play on Saturday.”