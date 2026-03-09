Balaclava-wearing fan unplugs VAR monitor during German second division clash

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In the eight years since football’s rule-making body IFAB approved the use of Video Assistant Referees, it’s perhaps an understatement to say that this use of technology in football is not everyone’s cup of tea.
Whether it’s games being plagued by lengthy delays, the near-abolition of spontaneous goal celebrations or game-changing goals being ruled out due to a toenail being offside, the use of VAR is one of the least-popular introductions to the sport in recent years.
Opposition so far has been largely limited to boos from unhappy fans, sarcastic X posts from club admins, plus the odd angrily-fired-off club statement, but over in Germany, supporters have found a new way to rally against VAR.
German fans unplug VAR monitor
Preussen Munster were hosting Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday, when referee Felix Bickel was called to the monitor to review a potential penalty incident towards the end of the first half after he had initially waved away the Hertha pleas for a spot kick.
But when he arrived there, he was greeted by a blank screen and was unable to review the footage.
🚨💣 THE CRAZIEST INCIDENT OF 2026 💀🤣In the German Second Division, two Münster fans stormed the pitch during their home match against Hertha Berlin and literally stole the VAR cable — causing the giant screen to go completely black! 😳The referee was heading over to review… pic.twitter.com/X4Rk1CVPitMarch 8, 2026
This was not a case of a technical error, but rather an act of sabotage from a balaclava-wearing Munster supporter, who had managed to unplug the monitor and leave the official looking hapless in front of a black screen.
With Bickel hamstrung, the VAR assistant in the video centre stepped in and made the decision to award Hertha a penalty, which Fabian Reese duly dispatched in first-half stoppage time.
The warning signs had been there for the officials, given a banner in the crowd read ‘Pull the plug on VAR’, with German outlet Bild publishing a photo of the alleged balaclava-wearing supporter clambering back into the stands with the help of another disguised accomplice.
A fired-up Munster side would equalise straight after half-time through Jannie Heuer, only for Marten Winkler to net a winner for Hertha in second-half stoppage time.
Relegation-threatened Munster would release a statement following the final whistle, confirming they will investigate the incident and put measures in place to stop it happening again.
“In first-half stoppage time between SC Preußen Münster and Hertha BSC, VAR intervened after a controversial incident in the penalty area,” their statement read. "However, the referee was unable to review the incident using the VAR monitor in the stadium because a masked spectator from the active fan section illegally entered the pitch and unplugged the technical equipment.
"The penalty decision was ultimately made by video referee Katrin Rafalski in the VAR room in Cologne. SC Preußen Münster regrets the incident and will do everything in its power to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. Furthermore, immediate measures have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.
"Initial findings indicate that this was a planned action – a banner to that effect was displayed in the home section shortly after the technical malfunction."
