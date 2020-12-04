Christopher Jullien in line for Celtic return against St Johnstone

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could return for Sunday’s visit of St Johnstone.

The Frenchman was rested for the Europa League defeat against AC Milan on Thursday night as he had played two games in quick succession after a long spell out injured.

Mohamed Elyounoussi missed out with a knock and defender Shane Duffy failed to shrug off a knee injury while winger James Forrest remains on the sidelines after ankle surgery and Mikey Johnston is still building up his fitness.

Saints will have defenders Danny McNamara and Jason Kerr back after injury.

Craig Conway is definitely out after having surgery to mend a broken nose.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is “touch and go” as he bids to return from a shoulder injury.