Ciaron Brown embraces familiarity after returning to Livingston
By PA Staff
Ciaron Brown embraced the familiarity of Livingston after returning to the club on loan from Cardiff.
The Premiership outfit announced that the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international joins for a third time, having previously teamed up with the Lions in the January of the 2018-19 season and then again in January of last season.
Brown’s most recent spell at Livingston was cut short after the coronavirus crisis brought a premature end to the season but the defender is back in West Lothian from the Bluebirds until January at least.
He told Livi’s official website: “I just feel like it is homely, very welcoming.
“Once you get to know a place, you get comfortable there and
each season is a new test, new goals and it is just nice to be involved.
“I am very pleased. I like the club, I like everyone involved with the club so it is just nice to be back, see some familiar faces, new faces.
“I just can’t wait to get going.”
