Cillessen: I thought Barca interest was a joke

When Spanish champions Barcelona came calling for Jasper Cillessen, it is safe to stay the Dutch goalkeeper was stunned, though he is now looking ahead to European glory.

Cillessen joined Barcelona last week, coming in as a replacement for now-Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo.

And as he settles into life at Camp Nou, Cillessen admitted he was surprised to hear of the LaLiga club's interest.

"When my agent told me [about Barcelona's interest] I asked him if it was a joke," Cillessen told Barca TV.

"[I couldn't believe that] the best club in the world was interested in me."

Now, as he vies for the number one role with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cillessen said he wants to lead Barca to Champions League victory.

"I want to win titles at Barcelona and I would like to be the goalkeeper that wins the Champions League as a starter," the 27-year-old added.