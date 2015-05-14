Cisse could be 'huge' for Newcastle, claims Carver

John Carver believes Papiss Cisse could play a "huge" role in Newcastle United's crucial Premier League clash with QPR if he can regain his fitness.

Newcastle are two points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play and visit Loftus Road on Saturday knowing that a first win in 10 matches could secure survival.

Striker Cisse has 11 goals in 20 appearances this season and made his return for a seven-game ban for spitting on Manchester United's Jonny Evans back in March in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Senegal international underwent knee surgery during his ban but got through 21 minutes as a second-half substitute with no repercussions, and has previous form with rushing back to action.

Alan Pardew claimed Cisse "shouldn't have played" after he hurried back to score twice in September's 2-2 draw at home to Hull City.

And Carver said: He [Cisse] could be huge. What we have to bear in mind is he was supposed to be out for 12-14 weeks but because of personality [he] got back quicker than we thought.

"[He] didn't have any football before last weekend. He did okay when he came on. The Premier League for 90 minutes is quite vigorous, I'm thinking about what I'm going to do."