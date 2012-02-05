Cisse enjoys dream Newcastle debut

Fellow Senegalese Demba Ba picked up where he left off before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations by scoring another goal, firing in on 30 minutes after team-mate Ryan Taylor had been injured in the box.

Taylor's treatment led to substantial first-half injury-time and Villa used it to their advantage, Robbie Keane netting his 150th English league goal and third since joining on loan from Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cisse, who came on for the injured Leon Best after 14 minutes, won the game midway through the second half with a shot from the edge of the area as the Newcastle faithful immediately took the former Freiburg striker to their hearts.