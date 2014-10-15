Cisse 'the only one who can score' for Newcastle

Newcastle are in the bottom three heading into Saturday's home match against Leicester City, where the hosts will be seeking their first top-flight win of the season.

A return of just seven goals from seven matches underlines the struggles of Alan Pardew's side, and Cisse has scored four of those.

With the St James' Park club leaning so heavily on Cisse's attacking talent, Shearer believes the 29-year-old's form will prove pivotal.

"The one thing is keeping him fit and the other is keep on giving him chances," Shearer told The Chronicle.

"They are two things we must try to do because at the minute he looks like the only one who can score us goals."

Cisse notched just two Premier League goals in 24 games in 2013-14 but had managed 21 in his previous 50 appearances in black and white.

But in the past three matches, Cisse has produced braces away to Swansea City and at home versus Hull City, helping Newcastle to claim draws in both those games.

Shearer hopes the Senegalese striker can maintain his good run after last season's blip.

"It's good to see him back amongst the goals," Shearer said. "He had a poor season last year. We know he can score them."

Pardew signed three forwards and an attacking midfielder in the close-season but none of Siem de Jong, Ayoze Perez, Emmanuel Riviere or Remy cabella have hit the back of the net in the Premier League.

While De Jong has torn a groin muscle, the others have played in at least six games each without scoring, emphasising how important Cisse will be to Newcastle this season.