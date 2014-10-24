Cisse rated doubtful for Tottenham clash

Cisse has been in good form in front of goal this season, netting braces in 2-2 draws with Hull City and Swansea City, the latter of which preceded Newcastle's first league win of the season against Leicester City last Saturday.

Winger Gabriel Obertan was on target to give Newcastle a 1-0 success and lift some of the pressure on manager Pardew, who has come in for constant criticism from large sections of the Tyneside club's support.

Pardew will hope to build on that triumph at White Hart Lane, a venue where Newcastle won 1-0 last term, but the visitors' prospects of victory have been dealt a blow with the news that Cisse may not be able to feature.

Midfielder Cheick Tiote - who picked up an injury in the warm-up before the Leicester game - and striker Emmanuel Riviere are also doubts, potentially leaving an already thin squad severely depleted ahead of a tricky trip to north London.

However, Pardew is adamant Newcastle have the resources to cope.

"We have not got a crisis, but we have one or two we are kind of waiting for," Pardew said.

"Riviere, is he going to be available? Papiss, Cheick Tiote, and I'm not really going to be clear on any of that until tomorrow [Saturday].

"But we have got players in the group to cope if they don't make it."

One player that will be in squad is defender Ryan Taylor, with the former Wigan Athletic man set to end an injury nightmare that has seen him sidelined for two years with successive knee ligament injuries.

And Pardew could not hide his delight at the versatile full-back's prospective comeback.

"Ryan should return this week," Pardew added. "It's an inspirational story. I'm so pleased to put his name on the sheet to travel."