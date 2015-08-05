Cissokho returns to Porto on loan

Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho has joined Primeira Liga side Porto on a season-long loan deal.

The France international spent half a season at Porto in 2009 before earning a move to Lyon, which was followed by spells at Valencia and Liverpool.

After a year's loan at Anfield, Cissokho joined Villa on a four-year deal in August 2014 but seemingly does not feature in Tim Sherwood's plans at Villa Park.

Cissokho will link up with Julen Lopetegui's squad at the Estadio do Dragao, with Porto having also brought in Pablo Daniel Osvaldo on Wednesday.

Porto have also signed the likes of Giannelli Imbula, Iker Casillas and Alberto Bueno during the close-season as they seek to challenge champions Benfica for the title.