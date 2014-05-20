City chairman promises swift transfer activity

Funded by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, City have spent large sums in recent years, and brought in Fernandinho, Jesus Navas, Alvaro Negredo and Stevan Jovetic before the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

On Friday, the club were hit with UEFA punishments for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, with a cap on spending among the sanctions put in place by European football's governing body.

Despite that announcement, Al Mubarak insists that the club will move quickly in acquiring their targets before the start of the new season.

"Expect the same (as last year) - but even earlier," he told the club's official website.

"Today I can tell you we know exactly what needs to be done, we know exactly the players that need to go and the players that need to come to the areas that need to be strengthened.

"So I can tell our fans: expect an efficient and swift execution plan and we will have, after the World Cup, a good pre-season and will go into the season very ready as we did last year ready to compete in all four competitions."

City will have two trophies to defend next season, having won the Premier League and League Cup in their first season under Manuel Pellegrini.