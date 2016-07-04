City complete Zinchenko capture

Manchester City have completed the signing of Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

A product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth system, Zinchenko made 26 appearances in all competitions for FC Ufa last season, scoring twice and providing four assists as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Zinchenko made his debut for Ukraine last October in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in qualifying for Euro 2016 and earned a place in the squad for the finals in France.

The 19-year-old played in all three of Ukraine's group games but could not prevent them from tumbling out of the competition without earning a point.

He will now play under new City manager Pep Guardiola, joining Ilkay Gundogan and Nolito in making the move to the Etihad Stadium.