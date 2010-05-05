City favourites for fourth place fight

Victory for Harry Redknapp's men in Manchester (available at 11/4) would seal fourth spot for the Londoners', while any other result would ensure that the race goes down to the final day of the season, with Tottenham travelling north to Burnley and City heading south to take on West Ham.

FourFourTwo's official betting partner, Paddy Power, makes Man City favourites to triumph on Wednesday night at Evens, but still believes Spurs, at 8/11, will clinch fourth spot come the end of the campaign.

A draw (at 12/5) would not be disastrous for Spurs, providing they see off relegated Burnley at the weekend.

Outright

Evens Man City Win

12/5 Draw

11/4 Spurs Win

To Finish 4th

8/11 Spurs

Evens City

Spurs have grounds for optimism heading up to Eastlands after beating Man City 3-0 at White Hart Lane before Christmas, a scoreline that is 55/1 to happen again.

However, of the top five teams they have scored the least on the road this season, so scoring three goals against City may be optimistic.

With a lot at stake a lower scoreline of 1-0 or 2-1 (both available at 10/1) is more likely, while a 1-1 draw is 5/1.

Roberto Mancini's men ended Aston Villa’s challenge for fourth spot in emphatic fashion at the weekend, with two goals in quick succession sucking the life out of Villa.

Another 3-1 home win is 13/1 and 3-0 is 17/1. Spurs could play for a draw, but with all the attacking options City have it won’t be through the lack of trying if they can’t break down the Tottenham door.

Correct Score

7/1 City 1-0

9/1 City 2-0

7/1 City 2-1

17/1 City 3-0

13/1 City 3-1

19/1 City 3-2

40/1 City 4-0

17/2 0-0

5/1 1-1

10/1 2-2

10/1 Spurs 1-0

20/1 Spurs 2-0

10/1 Spurs 2-1

55/1 Spurs 3-0

25/1 Spurs 3-1

25/1 Spurs 3-2

200/1 Spurs 4-0

Carlos Tevez and Emmanuel Adebayor, having both netted against Aston Villa, unsurprisingly lead the scoring markets.

Tevez is 4/1 favourite to score the opening goal with Adebayor right behind at 9/2. They can also be backed at 6/1 and 7/1 respectively to score two or more goals in the match.

Harry Redknapp will keep Roberto Ma