City have had worse draws than Monaco, says Begiristain

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain says facing Monaco in the Champions League last 16 is favourable compared to their draws in previous years.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli were the other potential opponents for Pep Guardiola's side after they finished second to Barcelona in Group C.

Begiristain thinks Monaco will provide a stern challenge, but was still positive when he compared the draw to some of the difficult ties City have had to play in recent years.

"Of course the first times we came [to this stage] we played Barca, Real and Bayern Munich," he said after Monday's draw in Nyon.

"It is always good news to avoid them and we are happy to be here.

"But it is always difficult to say whether it is a tough or easy draw.

"Monaco are doing well, they have good players, good talent, young players and are playing some of the best football in France now.

"In the group of Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen they were top."

City reached the semi-finals last season, before losing out to eventual winners Madrid 1-0 on aggregate.