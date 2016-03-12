City must win nine of last 10 matches - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes his team need nine wins from their final 10 games to take out the Premier League.

The Chilean's side are 10 points adrift of leaders Leicester City, but have a game in hand ahead of their trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

Pellegrini's men face a huge battle to clinch the title before he is replaced by Pep Guardiola, but he has set a target of winning nine of the final 10.

"The next four games will be very important to reduce the gap and we will see what the gap is like after the next four games," he said.

"We need to win at least nine. We will see the other results but it will be very difficult if we don't win all the games."

City's next four league games are against Norwich, Manchester United, AFC Bournemouth and West Brom.

Pellegrini is desperate for his team to continue pushing for the title despite the position they find themselves in and with their Champions League chances well and truly alive.

"The only thing [you cannot do] is give up because you have less points than in other seasons," he said.

"Last season we finished winning the last six games in a row. We start in this season winning the first five games.

"We'll see what happens, first tomorrow then game by game."