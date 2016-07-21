City-United clash threatened by storm
A Beijing storm could force the cancellation of Monday's clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
There's a storm brewing in China ahead of Monday's Manchester derby in Beijing, and not just between former Clasico rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
Guardiola and Mourinho - preparing for their first seasons in charge of City and United respectively - are set to renew acquaintances in the International Champions Cup (ICC) tie, but adverse weather conditions could throw the fixture into doubt.
A bumper crowd of 91,000 fans are expected to pack into the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium for the glamour friendly.
However, a forecast thunderstorm could leave them disappointed.
"It is a concern," said ICC spokesman Xiaozheng Ben. "The weather has been really bad.
"But we're hopeful the game will go ahead."
United take on Borussia Dortmund in Shanghai on Friday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.