City youngsters set for Chelsea selection after missing under-21s derby

A group of seven Manchester City youngsters are set to be included in Manuel Pellegrini's squad for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Pellegrini maintained at his Friday news conference that he will turn to youth in the fifth-round clash due to City's Champions League fixture at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and a length injury list

City's elite development squad manager Simon Davies said seven City starlets are likely to be included in Pellegrini's squad after they missed a 1-0 under-21s victory over rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

"We've got some boys involved tomorrow in the game at Chelsea, so it's exciting times," Davies told the Manchester Evening News.

"There's seven boys in the squad - that's all I can tell you at the moment. You'll have to watch the game yourself.

"There'll be some boys involved and I'm looking forward to seeing how they pitch themselves against top Premier League players."

Defenders Tosin Adarabayio and Cameron Humphreys, winger Brandon Barker and striker David Faupala were omitted from Davies' under-21 side on Saturday, along with forward Bersant Celina and midfielders Manu Garcia and Aleix Garcia - a trio who featured as unused substitutes during last weekend's 2-1 Premier League loss against Tottenham.