Claiming Mourinho has lost his magic is ridiculous - Neville

Gary Neville has defended Jose Mourinho in the wake of Manchester United's underwhelming start to the season and feels the Portuguese manager is being unfairly criticised.

United sit sixth in the Premier League after 11 games and are already trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points.

Neville feels Mourinho deserves time to turn things around, though, even if he fears the former Real Madrid boss could be in for a difficult task.

"I think we are judging Mourinho on a moment. You hear ridiculous things like: 'Has he lost his magic?' He won the league 18 months ago, he is one of the most successful managers of all time and he is only young in management terms," Neville told Sky Sports.

"If Manchester United go and win the next four matches, Mourinho will be a genius again, they will say, and we are very quick these days to shoot managers, coaches, players down, particularly those who have built up enough credit to prove it over a long period of time.

"Ultimately, let him do his job, let him deliver. There is nothing to suggest he is not going to deliver here yet, in my mind. It is important that the club can stick by Jose for three years, let him do the work.

"There is evidence to suggest it is going to be tough, tougher than he thought. The other clubs are spending big money, have their house in order, good teams as well. And Manchester United are not going to have it all their own way unfortunately."