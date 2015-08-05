Clark follows Baker in penning new Villa deal
Aston Villa have moved to tie down another central defender, handing a five-year deal to Ciaran Clark.
Ciaran Clark has followed the lead of fellow central defender Nathan Baker by signing a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.
Baker put pen to paper on a deal until 2019 last week and Clark has agreed fresh terms to cover five more years.
Now 25, Clark is a product of Villa's youth system and has been a regular first-team fixture in recent seasons.
The Republic of Ireland international started 22 Premier League matches last term before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Tottenham in April.
With Ron Vlaar's Villa contract having expired, Clark will now seek to play a leading role under Tim Sherwood.
Villa's manager said: "It's great news. You know what you're going to get from Ciaran - he gives everything for the cause and that's all you can ask for as a manager.
"He was unfortunate with injuries last season but he looks sharp now and we want to keep him fit. We're pleased to have him here for a longer time."
Clark added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to sign a new contract.
"Everyone is looking forward to the new season and I'm delighted to be going into the opening game on Saturday knowing my long-term future has been sorted."
Villa open the campaign against Premier League new boys Bournemouth on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.