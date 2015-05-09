Clark resigns from Blackpool post

Beleaguered Blackpool confirmed on Saturday that they have accepted the resignation of manager Lee Clark.

The former Birmingham City boss moved to Bloomfield Road in October last year, taking over from Jose Riga with the club rock bottom of the Championship.

Their fortunes scarcely improved under Clark, however, as they won just three of their 32 matches under his guidance and none of the last 18 before being relegated with six games remaining.

Blackpool's season then ended in farcical scenes as the final-day clash at home to Huddersfield Town was abandoned after 48 minutes when fans invaded the pitch in protest at chairman Karl Oyston.

"After a great deal of thought I have come to the decision that it is not in the best interests of either myself or Blackpool FC that I continue as manager of the football club and have therefore tendered my resignation to the chairman, which he has accepted," Clark said in a statement.



"It only remains to thank my staff, the players, the supporters and everybody else involved with the club for their help and support and wish them the best of luck for the future."