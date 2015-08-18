Clark wants more locals playing for Newcastle

Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark hopes to see more local players emerge from the club's youth ranks and progress into the first team.

Paul Dummett, 23, and Adam Armstrong, 18, were born in Newcastle and both are prospects at St James' Park, while Jack Colback, who arrived from Sunderland last year, is also from the area.

Wales defender Dummett has made 43 Premier League appearances since debuting in 2010, while Armstrong – on loan at Coventry City – has played 15 matches over the past two seasons.

Clark, who enjoyed two spells at Newcastle between 1990-97 and 2005-06, believes the duo are good enough to make a name for themselves in the senior team – and he wants others to follow suit.

"Paul has done extremely well and forced his way into the Wales squad," said Clark. "The problem for Paul has been the amount of injuries he's picked up.

"He's been unfortunate with the amount of games he's had to miss through injury.

"Whenever he has played at centre-back or left-back he has done well.

"Adam has gone out to get experience and at this moment in time it looks like the perfect decision because he's gone into League One and blown it apart."

Clark added: "I'd like to see any local lads who are good enough representing the club and making it successful again.

"You have to be good enough and it's no good just throwing them in just because they are local.

"If they aren't good enough and can't deliver what's required in the first time then you can't play them.

"But we were part of a very successful era of the football club."