Clarke: Baggies not afraid of Man United

Clarke's men have taken just five points so far this campaign, although they did register their first win against rock-bottom Sunderland last weekend.

They travel to Old Trafford to face a United side that will be eager to atone for their humbling 4-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in their last league outing.

West Brom have not tasted victory at Old Trafford since 1978 - when they clinched a 5-3 triumph - but Clarke insists they will have no fear ahead of Saturday's clash.

"I've never been afraid of going to Old Trafford," he said.

"You have to relish it because it's fantastic. You go there, you go on the pitch, look at the crowd and it makes you feel good.

"It should make you ready to play the best you can. I don't hold with the fear factor or the thought that you should go to these places and be intimidated. You should go there and relish the challenge.

"As a professional, I think I'm going to win every single game I go into. If I don't think that, how can I convince the players?

"And I hope every player I've got goes to Old Trafford with the same feeling as me – that we can win the game.

"Maybe 99 per cent of the country don't expect us to go there and do well but we expect to go there and get a good result."