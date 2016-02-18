Clasico referee complaint case archived over lack of evidence

An investigation into allegations of attempted corruption in Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona in November has been shelved over a lack of evidence.

It was alleged in late October that an unnamed assistant referee had been pressured by the Referees' Technical Committee in Spain's top flight to grant favourable decisions to the hosts in the Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu on November 21. Barcelona won the match 4-0.

Proceedings were opened by an anti-corruption office in Barcelona to explore the validity of the claims, but a statement issued via the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that the case has been archived.

The statement read: "The Referees' Technical Committee of the RFEF hereby informs the public that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office in Barcelona has concluded the investigation procedures related to the complaint lodged with it and the Guardia Civil, relating to the alleged pressure made by a member of the CTA on a certain number of referees and assistant referees, the possible candidates to be appointed for a certain football match.

"As a result of the above, the office has proceeded to archive the complaint referred to, on the grounds that it lacks the sufficient evidence to prosper.

"This is placed on record for the knowledge of the sporting world and the footballing world in particular."

La Liga president Javier Tebas stated in the build-up to the match that he considered the allegations to be "implausible" given that the refereeing team for the game had not been appointed at the time of the reports.