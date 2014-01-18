'Class act' Cabaye delights manager Pardew

Cabaye opened the scoring, slotting home after a delightful shimmy past Razvan Rat, before wrapping up the points with a free-kick in the final minute of the game.

While Mike Williamson's own goal on the stroke of half-time made it 2-1 and led to a nervy second half, Pardew was delighted with Cabaye's impact and said his side's first-half effort was vital in securing the win.

"He has an almost free role in the team in the number 10 (position)," said the former West Ham manager.

"I thought (Cabaye) was a class act all day really, he's added goals to his game.

"He has been a big player for us. He helped us get a nice rhythm in midfield, which worked well for us really."

Pardew added the only sour note of the afternoon was Williamson's own goal on the stroke of half-time but said he remained pleased with the showing after the break.

"The one regret was the final minute of the first half," he added. "To concede at that moment was really really bad. I really focused at half-time to get the team into a place where we could go and play like we did in the first half.

"It was difficult for us, we had to show the other side and dig in and win headers and win challenges.

"Really and truly, the first half was the platform for the victory."

The victory ended Newcastle's four-game losing streak in all competitions and ensured West Ham slipped back into the relegation zone.