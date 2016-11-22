Clattenburg 'channelled' game in Juve's favour - Pareja

Nico Pareja slammed Mark Clattenburg for "channelling" Tuesday's Champions League match in Juventus' favour as Sevilla lost 3-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The result secured Juve's passage to the knockout phase, but Sevilla were incensed by a number of decisions as they saw a one-goal lead slip.

Franco Vazquez received two yellow cards in the first half to earn a controversial sending off, before Gabriel Mercado was adjudged to have fouled Leonardo Bonucci in the area as Claudio Marchisio cancelled out Pareja's opener from the penalty spot.

And Pareja thinks Sevilla were hard done by on both occasions, as Juve ultimately went on to secure the win in the final six minutes.

"We lost against a tough team, but they were fortunate with several incidents," Pareja told reporters.

"The Vazquez red card was harsh, because he didn't deserve that second yellow. The referee cancelled out our work with two decisions that channelled the match in a certain direction.

"The penalty seemed very dubious to me, because I was marking Patrice Evra, not Bonucci, but frankly the shirt tug [by Mercado on Bonucci] did not seem excessive."

Sevilla must now finish the job away to a Lyon side still chasing second if they are to join Juve in the knockout phase.