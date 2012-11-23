Clattenburg returns to action after all-clear

After that relatively low key return, his first match back in control will be at St Mary's on Wednesday when Southampton play Norwich City, the Premier League said in a statement on Friday.

Clattenburg, 37, has not officiated since October 28 when Chelsea accused him of "inappropriate language" towards John Obi Mikel during the 3-2 home defeat by Manchester United.

However, investigations by both the Metropolitan Police and the English FA found there was no case to answer.

The FA, in a statement on Thursday, said he was free to resume his duties.

"The FA has concluded its investigation into alleged misconduct by Mark Clattenburg during the match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United FC on Sunday 28 October 2012. No disciplinary action will follow against Mr Clattenburg," the statement said.

The FA said the other match officials, linked to the referee via radio - which in future will be recorded as a matter of course in the wake of the case - were adamant the alleged words were not uttered.

"There is nothing in the video footage to support the allegation," the statement continued.

Clattenburg said he was looking forward to putting the incident behind him and concentrating on his refereeing.

"To know you were innocent of something but that there was the opportunity for it to wreck your career was truly frightening," he said.