Clement: Beckham already having PSG influence

The media gathered to see the former England captain meet up with his new team-mates for the first time at PSG’s training ground on Wednesday.

Beckham has made headlines in France for donating his salary to a children’s charity, and Clement is enjoying the extra publicity.

“We see David brings a lot of attention but we are really excited to have him as a player,” said Clement.

“He has been here a week now, and my initial impression is really positive, a total gentleman and real professional who just wants to keep playing.

“He is a fit guy, there is no question about it, but he did not do much after the end of the season so when you get to his age you have to recover. But I don’t think it will take long and we he will be involved very soon.”

Beckham is hoping to play a part in PSG's title push. The Paris giants lead the Ligue 1 table by six points going into the final 14 games.

But according to Clement, the former Manchester United, AC Milan and Real Madrid man will probably not be ready in time for the trip to to third bottom Sochaux at the weekend.

A confrontation with exiled Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton is on the cards instead when the league leaders host Marseille on February 27.

“Sochaux is a maybe, I don’t think he would be fit enough to start this weekend but it is a possibility,” said Clement.

“He could be involved but it depends how he responds to training this week. He is a certainty to be against Marseille though.”

