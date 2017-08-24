Clement eyeing two more Swansea signings after Clucas

Swansea City want to make a further two signings before the end of the transfer window, head coach Paul Clement has revealed.

The Premier League side brought in Sam Clucas from Hull City on Wednesday, their first addition since selling Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for a reported £45million.

And Clement has his sights set on two more additions, although he thinks at least one of the deals could go right down to the wire.

"We are not necessarily close on anyone else before the weekend - we have targets and I would like to bring in another two before the window closes," said Clement after being asked about reported target PSV defender Santiago Arias.

"But I don't want to mention individual players. I have said in the past forward positions are important to us, that is where our focus is.

"We want it done sooner but it is not always possible. We have to be prepared to go to the wire to get the right player.

"Possibly with one of the players [it will go down to the wire], we will have to see. It is not going to be before the game this weekend. There are important training and integration days coming up but one will be later rather than sooner."

Asked if he would feel his squad was fully equipped with two more additions, Clement added: "I will, yes."

Clement also suggested there could be further outgoings before the end of the window.

"I think it is still a possibility," he said. "But I don't want to say who they are. We have some players coming back from injury in [Nathan] Dyer, [Fernando] Llorente and Ki Sung-yueng and then you add Clucas and a couple more, the squad could be too big.

"So players would need to leave, but players don't have to leave to pay for incomings. It's about managing the squad and making sure it is competitive and no one is third-choice or anything like that.”

Swansea are away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Clement revealing Leon Britton (back) is available along with new arrival Clucas, but Llorente (broken arm) is still out until after the international break.