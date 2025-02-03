Liverpool forward closing in on transfer deadline day exit: report

After a quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool have also kept their powder dry in the January window, with the Premier League leaders opting not to add to their squad.

Arne Slot has his side sitting six points clear at the top of the table on deadline day, as the Dutchman looks to continue his excellent start to life at Anfield by keeping ahead of the chasing pack and targeting the club’s first Premier League title since the 2019/20 campaign.

With Liverpool having also finished at the top of the Champions League league phase, there does not appear to be any key areas to address in the current window, which means the focus has been on loaning out young players.

Liverpool youngster heading for Championship loan move

Jayden Danns of Liverpool celebrates (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Marcelo Pitaluga, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay all agreed new loan moves in January, joining Fluminense, Las Palmas and Kilmarnock respectively, with the clock now clicking down for any other players to seal a move.

Nineteen-year-old forward Jayden Danns, who was last year ranked as one of the 50 most exciting teenagers in the world by FourFourTwo, has made nine first-team appearances for Liverpool over the past two seasons, but now looks set to go on loan for the first time in his career to boost his development.

Danns is heading to Sunderland (Image credit: Alamy)

The son of former Crystal Palace and Leicester City star Neil Danns, Jayden is closing in on a loan move to Sunderland, according to The Northern Echo.

They report that the Black Cats are confident of pipping Hull City for the teenager’s signature after the Championship duo both made a move to sign the forward after Slot gave the green light for him to spend the rest of the season out on loan.

Liverpool are said to have left the final decision to Danns and his representatives and the player now appears set to become part of Sunderland’s promotion push, rather than join the Tigers in their battle against the drop to League One.

Danns is set for a medical with Sunderland and may even travel to watch the team take on Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday evening.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danns, who is valued at €800,000 by Transfermarkt looks to be a promising talent and appeared to be on the verge of a first-team breakthrough when he played in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea last year before scoring twice in an FA Cup win over Southampton. A pre-season injury has slowed his progress this season.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a loan move to Sunderland seems to be a wise move, as the Stadium of Light has been an excellent place for young talents to be handed opportunities in recent seasons and Danns should be able to make a difference in their quest for promotion.