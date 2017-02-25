Clement: Llorente wants to star against Chelsea

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is hungry to impress against Chelsea after being linked with a move to the Premier League leaders, according to Paul Clement.

Llorente, 31, was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea in January, in a move which would have seen him reunite with former Juventus coach Antonio Conte.

But the Spain international ended up staying at Swansea, the club he joined in August.

Head coach Clement said Llorente, who has eight league goals this season, was eager to star at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"He's a big character with a lot of experience at a high level and, put it this way, he's very motivated for this weekend," he said.

"It's human nature that he will want to perform well against Chelsea on Saturday."

Clement, whose team are four points clear of the relegation zone, also praised Llorente's all-round contribution.

The Englishman also said he jokingly asked Llorente if he needed a break ahead of the trip to Chelsea.

"I asked him if he wanted a rest on Saturday and you should've seen his face," Clement said.

"'You look tired', I said, and straight away he was saying 'no, no, I'm not'."