Cleverley ready to extend Villa stay

Aston Villa midfielder Tom Cleverley wants to move to the club on a permanent basis.

Cleverley is on loan at Villa from Manchester United – but he has impressed during his stint to help Tim Sherwood's men jump away from the relegation zone.

The 25-year-old said he was enjoying his football again, and would consider re-signing once offered a new deal.

"I’ve really got to like playing for this club in the last few months," Cleverley said.

"This manager, you have to give him credit for getting me where I am over the last few weeks.

"I feel like I’m playing in my best position. Confidence is high, not only among myself but also among the team. All those factors help. I’m happy and playing with a smile on my face

"First the club have got to offer me something. And then I’ll definitely have a look."

Financial terms may be all that stop Cleverley from remaining at Villa next season.

But he said money was unlikely to be a factor, wanting mostly to be happy during 2015-16.

“I don’t think any Premier League players are going to be short of a quid or two," Cleverley said.

"You have just got to be happy first of all. And I am at this club, so let’s see where we go from there."