Club Brugge 1 Porto 2: Andre Silva penalty snatches win

A fantastic strike from Miguel Layun and Andre Silva's stoppage-time penalty saw Porto earn a dramatic 2-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jelle Vossen had given Brugge a deserved early lead in a first half the Belgian champions dominated, before Layun hammered home an equaliser as Porto grew into the contest after the break at Jan Breydelstadion.

Andre Silva then tucked home the winner from 12 yards out after Claudemir brought down Jesus Corona in the box.

The two sides meet again in Portugal next month, with Porto now firmly in the hunt to progress to the knockout stages.

The Primeira Liga side are third in Group G, level on four points with second-placed Copenhagen, with Brugge empty handed in fourth spot. Premier League title-holders Leicester City top the pool with nine points.

Vossen could have given Brugge a surprise early lead, but his eighth-minute snapshot was too close to Iker Casillas. The veteran Porto keeper then had to be alert to palm over a swerving Ricardo van Rhijn free-kick.

Brugge were finally rewarded for their early dominance on 12 minutes, Vossen taking advantage of uncertain Porto defending to slot beyond Casillas for his side's first goal in this season's Champions League.

A neat first touch by Anthony Limbombe left Layun for dead, before squaring for Vossen. His first effort was blocked, but Porto could not clear their lines, leaving the 27-year-old the simplest of finishes from six yards out.

Determined Brugge pressing made life difficult for Porto when in possession, but the away side still wasted several chances to draw level midway through the half.

Otavio could not keep his header down under pressure from the onrushing Ludovic Butelle, before Brugge's keeper palmed away a rasping Hector Herrera drive and stooped low to keep out Ivan Marcano's downward header.

More casual Porto defending almost led to Brugge's second on 35 minutes, but Tomas Pina shot straight at Casillas after intercepting a stray clearance.

Brugge continued in the same vein after the interval, and Ruud Vormer should have extended their advantage but fired inches wide when well placed on the edge of the box.

The home side retreated into their half as the game progressed, which gave space for Porto to begin to control the tempo and create chances.

Substitute Yacine Brahimi almost made an instant impact just two minutes after coming off the bench, wriggling free on the edge of the area and stinging Butelle's hands with a rising effort on the hour.

Porto's came closer still with 25 minutes to play, Otavio exchanging a delightful one-two with Andre Silva before whistling a drive just wide of his right post.

The away side finally breached Brugge's defence on 68 minutes, when Layun broke the offside trap to run onto a Otavio through ball, before lashing past a helpless Butelle into the top corner from outside the area.

Porto then snatched it right at the death from the spot, referee Paolo Tagliavento awarding the penalty after Claudemir's tired leg clumsily brought down substitute Jesus Corona.

Andre Silva stepped up and coolly converted, sending Butelle the wrong way and cruelly denying Brugge deep into stoppage time.