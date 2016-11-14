Club records and the most clinical midfielder in MLS - Lampard's New York City spell in Opta numbers

Frank Lampard was the most clinical midfielder across MLS during his second and final season with New York City.

The club announced on Monday the former Chelsea star will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this year, with his final appearance having come in the 5-0 play-offs defeat to Toronto.

The 38-year-old concludes his first spell away from the Premier League having demonstrated much of the ruthlessness that made him one of English football's finest for over a decade.

1/117 - In 2016, Lampard has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any midfielder to have scored five or more in MLS, with an average of a goal every 117 minutes.

12 - Only three players in his position managed to score more than the 12 goals he netted this season, Diego Valeri of Portland Timbers (13), Giovani Dos Santos of LA Galaxy (15), and Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti (20).

15 - Lampard struck 15 times in total for New York City, with only David Villa (29) bagging more for the club since the former England international's debut.

3 - The West Ham United academy graduate will leave Yankee Stadium with two club records to his name. He scored their first hat-trick in MLS in a 5-1 rout of Colorado Rapids in July.

46 - And his opening strike against DC United in October 2015, which came after just 46 seconds, was the fastest in NYCFC history in the top flight.