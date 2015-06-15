Clyne can't expect a spot - Hodgson

England manager Roy Hodgson would be disappointed if full-back Nathaniel Clyne simply expected his spot in the national team.

Clyne enjoyed a good season at Southampton but was used for just five minutes in England's clashes against Republic of Ireland and Slovenia.

Phil Jones came off at half-time of the Slovenia Euro 2016 qualifier, which England won 3-2, and was replaced by Adam Lallana – with midfielder Jordan Henderson moving to right-back.

Hodgson said it was simply a tactical decision, despite Clyne heading straight down the tunnel after the game.

"Jones is a top-quality player. We have great faith in him and we are very happy with him," Hodgson said, having started the Manchester United defender at right-back against Ireland.

"We think Nathaniel Clyne is a very good player but I would be disappointed if anyone thought that on the basis of a good season with their clubs they can walk in and demand a place.

"If I were to play him and leave out Phil Jones there would have been a lot of questions about 'Don't you rate Phil Jones?' and 'Don't you think he's a man of the future?' I didn't notice Clyne walk off and you would have to ask him.

"He’s a good lad, he's been very solid since he’s come in and we like him very much. I would be surprised if he did that. I spoke to him and explained what I was doing but you can't expect everyone to be happy."

Clyne is reportedly a transfer target of Liverpool's after his fine 2014-15 Premier League campaign.