Clyne determined to take his England chance

Clyne is still yet to feature at international level but could play a part in England's Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia this week.

Right back has been a problem position for England in recent years, and the 23-year-old has a chance to shine in the absence of Glen Johnson, Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Stones has started in the position in England's last two clashes but injured his ankle in Everton's 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Sunday.

And while acknowledging that the call-up came as a 'surprise', Clyne is keen on making the most of his opportunity.

"I need to go there and the training sessions and show what I am about and hopefully I will get my chance and start for England," Clyne said.

"The aim is to take step by step but I am not here for fun and games.

"I am here to nail my colours to the mast and hopefully I will take that right-back position and make it my own.

"I am not really focused on who is in or who is out, who is injured or not. I am just focusing on myself and if I am doing well then hopefully I will get a chance, like I have done, and play well when I get an opportunity.

"I am still up and coming in the game and I still need to improve on my game.

"Hopefully this will be another step for me, to play for England, and hopefully I will improve.

"I am buzzing and I can't wait to get started and join in with the lads. They are world-class players and to see what they are like in training and hopefully I can match up to that."

England host San Marino on Thursday before facing Estonia on Sunday.