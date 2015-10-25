Clyne eager to rise to Klopp challenge

Nathaniel Clyne is eager to meet the challenge of playing for new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, claiming the former Borussia Dortmund boss has already set a high standard.

Klopp has managed two draws from his opening two fixtures in charge at Liverpool – against Tottenham and Rubin Kazan – having taken over following the departure of Brendan Rogers.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with his former club Southampton, Clyne believes it is only a matter of time before Liverpool return to winning ways, but admits he is still adapting to Klopp's high-intensity work ethic.

"Early impressions have been really positive, because he has so much enthusiasm for everything he does," Clyne told The Independent.

"The first meeting at Melwood was a good example. He was telling us we had to work as a team when he just came out with 'you are mentally strong machines'.

"He also said he wants us to win the league while he’s still with us. Not just challenge, but be champions.

"That's the level he has set the bar at. It's a bold statement, but he is that kind of guy. I think every player in our dressing room is here to win trophies.

"The message from the outset was he wants us pressing the ball high up the pitch, getting around players and not letting them breathe.

"We train every day, and there is no doubt it has increased in intensity. There is a lot of running and closing down and working on shape and how to press as a team.

"He showed us some video clips of him coaching at Dortmund and putting their players through the same drills, so we knew exactly what lay ahead.

"I watched them when they were winning the Bundesliga and various cups and reaching the Champions League final. It didn't do them much harm."